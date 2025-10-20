Rwanda to Launch Africa’s First AI Scaling Hub with Expanded Gates Foundation Funding

Rwanda is taking another decisive step toward becoming a continental leader in artificial intelligence with the launch of the Rwanda AI Scaling Hub, an ambitious initiative designed to accelerate AI innovation across health, education, and agriculture while addressing real-world African challenges.

The program — part of a continental network of four regional AI hubs unveiled at the Global AI Summit on Africa in April 2025 — will be hosted by Rwanda’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of ICT and Innovation.

During a briefing with senators last week, Yves Iradukunda, Minister of State in the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, announced that the project’s budget had more than doubled to over $15 million, following new commitments from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“This is a project that will continue to grow, and its budget will increase over time. We appreciate the partnership with the Gates Foundation,” Iradukunda said.

Accelerating AI for Africa’s Real Challenges

The Rwanda AI Scaling Hub will focus on developing and responsibly deploying AI technologies that tackle issues in underserved communities — from improving healthcare access and learning outcomes to boosting smallholder farming efficiency.

Among its flagship projects:

AI-Powered Telemedicine: In partnership with Irembo , Rwanda will roll out an AI-driven health platform accessible via SMS, chat, and voice in Kinyarwanda , allowing rural patients to consult doctors remotely and receive digital prescriptions. An AI triage tool will analyse symptoms and guide users toward appropriate care.

In partnership with , Rwanda will roll out an AI-driven health platform accessible via , allowing rural patients to consult doctors remotely and receive digital prescriptions. An will analyse symptoms and guide users toward appropriate care. AI-Driven Health Supply Chains: The Rwanda Medical Supply (RMS) agency will use AI for demand forecasting and procurement intelligence , reducing drug shortages and improving cost efficiency through real-time supplier monitoring.

The agency will use AI for , reducing drug shortages and improving cost efficiency through real-time supplier monitoring. AI-Enabled Ultrasound Imaging: Rural nurses and midwives will use AI-assisted ultrasound devices to detect pregnancy complications early, a move expected to improve maternal health outcomes across the country.

Rural nurses and midwives will use to detect pregnancy complications early, a move expected to improve maternal health outcomes across the country. AI-Powered Agriculture Advisory: Farmers — especially women and youth — will access real-time crop and soil health guidance through WhatsApp, SMS, and voice tools , supporting climate-smart farming and higher yields.

Farmers — especially women and youth — will access through , supporting and higher yields. AI-Based Learning Assessments: In primary schools, teachers will upload answer sheets for automated grading in English and mathematics, enabling personalised feedback and data-driven lesson planning.

“AI can help bridge the teacher-student gap by offering personalised learning support, especially in overcrowded classrooms,” Iradukunda noted.

Building a Pan-African Innovation Platform

Beyond sectoral projects, the AI Scaling Hub will serve as a launchpad for startups and innovators, offering mentorship, funding, and access to high-performance computing infrastructure. It will also provide policy guidance on ethical and inclusive AI, aligning technological advancement with Rwanda’s human-centered innovation agenda.

The initiative builds on Rwanda’s growing role as a regional technology leader, following the launch of its National AI Policy, the C4IR, and large-scale digital initiatives across public services and education.

“By anchoring the continent’s first AI Scaling Hub, Rwanda is positioning itself not only as a national innovator but also as a pan-African hub for responsible AI development,” Iradukunda said.

A Vision for Inclusive Growth

As Africa’s first operational AI Scaling Hub, Rwanda’s project reflects a wider continental push to harness AI for sustainable and inclusive development. It aims to ensure that AI solutions are created in Africa, for Africa — grounded in local languages, data, and priorities.

The move underscores Rwanda’s long-term strategy to become a technology-driven, knowledge-based economy, with the AI Scaling Hub expected to generate ripple effects across research, innovation, and policy collaboration throughout the continent.