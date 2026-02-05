Rwanda, Kenya Press for Inclusive, Applied AI at Global Digital Cooperation Forum

Discussions on artificial intelligence and digital governance took center stage during the 5th General Assembly of the Digital Cooperation Organization and the International Digital Cooperation Forum, held under the theme “Inclusive Prosperity in the Age of AI.”

The gathering brought together ministers, policymakers, technology leaders and international organizations to shape the future of digital cooperation and AI governance.

Speaking at the forum, Rwanda’s minister of state for ICT and innovation, Yves Iradukunda, said the country aims to position itself as a regional hub for applied AI, anchored in infrastructure development, skills building and adoption that delivers measurable national impact.

Iradukunda said Rwanda’s approach prioritizes frameworks that promote both safety and economic growth, with AI deployment focused on real-world outcomes rather than experimentation alone. He pointed to progress in sectors such as health care, agriculture, education and financial technology, where digital tools are being used to improve service delivery and productivity.

Rwanda has in recent years rolled out several AI-related initiatives in partnership with global technology and development organizations. These efforts align with the country’s Vision 2050 agenda to build an AI-ready workforce, strengthen public services and accelerate economic growth.

He added that for developing economies, meaningful AI impact will depend on strong global partnerships that help bridge infrastructure and skills gaps.

Kenya emphasizes governance and skills

Kenya was represented by William Kabogo, the country’s cabinet secretary for information, communications and the digital economy. He described AI as a cross-border challenge, noting that the risks associated with the technology increasingly transcend national boundaries and cannot be managed by any single country acting alone.

At the national level, Kabogo said Kenya is finalizing AI policy frameworks focused on adoption, innovation and responsible use, with digital skills development and public service delivery identified as core pillars. He said the country views AI as a tool to improve government efficiency and prepare its workforce for future jobs.

Kabogo also highlighted Kenya’s participation in regional and international digital initiatives, including collaboration through platforms such as Smart Africa. He said the country is ready to work closely with the DCO and global partners to ensure AI development is inclusive and broadly beneficial.

Africa’s growing role in AI debates

Taken together, the messages from Rwanda and Kenya reflect a broader push by African countries to move beyond being passive adopters of foreign technologies and instead play a more active role in shaping how AI is governed and deployed.

By using multilateral platforms such as the DCO and the International Digital Cooperation Forum to present national strategies and priorities, African governments are seeking a stronger voice in global discussions on AI safety, skills development, public services and economic transformation.