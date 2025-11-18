President Ruto Urges Cautious AI Adoption To Protect Democracy, Security And Human Oversight

President William Ruto has issued a cautionary call on the use of artificial intelligence in Kenya, highlighting both its potential and the risks of overdependence. Speaking at digital economy forums and during UN-linked engagements, he warned that while AI can drive transformation in sectors such as agriculture and education, it must not replace human judgment.

He said Kenya is implementing regulations to prevent the misuse of new technologies, including AI, particularly when they enable disinformation that could undermine democracy. In a conversation with South African security officials, he added that AI tools without proper oversight could weaken national security, widen inequality, and distort public policy.

Implications for Kenya

Ruto’s warning signals a shift toward more structured tech governance, including audits, regulations, and human oversight. While Kenya seeks to introduce AI in schools, farms, and public services, he emphasized that humans must remain central to decision-making. The concern also touches on job protection and the need for a slower, more responsible adoption of AI tools.

Wider message for South Africans and other Africans

Ruto’s comments resonate beyond Kenya. He suggested that African countries should not adopt AI simply to leap ahead but should invest in ethical frameworks, training, and digital literacy. His message is particularly relevant for Africans working in tech or in diaspora networks, underscoring that when societies undergo rapid digital change, human oversight and local capacity building are essential.

He also warned that without attention to data sovereignty, inclusion, and human values, AI adoption could deepen the digital divide rather than close it.

How Kenya can avoid overreliance on AI

• Maintain human oversight in critical sectors including justice, healthcare, and education

• Invest in AI literacy so citizens understand how AI tools work

• Build strong local data governance to ensure AI reflects Kenyan context and values

• Balance innovation with ethics, focusing on job protection, privacy, and inclusivity

Ruto’s comments reflect an effort to shape Kenya’s AI future while promoting responsible digital leadership across the continent.