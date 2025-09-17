OpenText Summit Africa 2025 Highlights AI, Cloud, and Secure Data Future

OpenText hosted its Summit Africa 2025 in Sandton on Sept. 4, bringing together customers, partners, and thought leaders to explore how AI, cloud, and secure information management are transforming organisations.

Vice-President Tsepa Ramoriting said the event was about “connecting OpenText with its customers” and stressed the importance of skills development and securing structured and unstructured data. Senior Vice-President Harald Adams envisioned a future where people “have conversations with their data,” aided by AI agents acting as co-workers.

Karim Rizkallah, regional VP for solution consulting, called talent and data businesses’ most valuable assets, saying AI enhances both. He pointed to opportunities in healthcare, sustainability, and accessibility while warning that cybersecurity must remain the top priority.

Other sessions focused on the economic potential of generative AI in Africa, estimated at up to $103 billion, and strategies for moving from experimentation to scalable solutions. Speakers urged organisations to build the right skills, secure data, and embrace governance frameworks to realise AI’s promise.