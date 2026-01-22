Okiru: Ai-powered Compliance And Real Transformation For South African Business

In a world where rules around transformation, skills development, employment equity, and B-BBEE are constantly evolving, many companies struggle to keep up. Okiru exists to make this easier through artificial intelligence.

Okiru is a South African compliance and transformation partner that combines human expertise with AI-driven systems to help organisations become audit-ready, data-confident, and future-focused. Unlike traditional compliance firms, Okiru doesn’t simply advise — it re-engineers how compliance is managed internally, embedding smarter processes that reduce risk, save time, and unlock measurable business impact.

“At the heart of most compliance challenges is not intent, but outdated systems and manual processes,” says Chengetai Myezwa, Founder of Okiru. “My background spans enterprise transformation, financial services, and large-scale B-BBEE strategy — and what we’ve consistently seen is that when organisations modernise how compliance data is managed, everything improves. AI allows us to move clients from reactive, last-minute compliance to structured, insight-led transformation.”

Chengetai holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from Wits Business School and a Bachelor of Commerce in Law from the University of Pretoria, combining legal, financial, and strategic expertise with hands-on industry experience. He has spent over a decade advising listed companies, multinationals, and high-growth South African businesses on transformation strategy, audit readiness, and regulatory compliance

Okiru leverages intelligent digital tools to organise and validate compliance data, automate evidence preparation, and support accurate submissions for B-BBEE, employment equity, and other regulatory frameworks. This reduces manual effort, improves audit outcomes, and gives leadership real-time visibility into compliance performance.

Okiru builds on experience gained across complex client environments, including the management of enterprise-wide B-BBEE scorecards for major organisations. His work has supported measurable improvements in both compliance levels and cost efficiency, reinforcing Okiru’s focus on outcomes, not box-ticking.

Beyond meeting regulatory requirements, Okiru helps organisations redesign internal workflows related to compliance, skills development, and reporting. By embedding smarter systems and AI-supported processes, Okiru enables teams to work more efficiently, consistently, and strategically — long after an audit is complete.

Whether working with small enterprises or large corporates, Okiru’s goal is consistent: to replace complexity with clarity, and paperwork with intelligent systems that drive impact.

For organisations overwhelmed by regulatory demands — or seeking to modernise how compliance is managed internally — Okiru offers a smarter, AI-powered path forward.

About Okiru

Okiru is a South African compliance and advisory firm that combines expert consultants with AI-enabled digital tools to support B-BBEE, skills development, employment equity, financial reporting, and organisational transformation. Proudly B-BBEE Level 2 certified, Okiru helps businesses move beyond box-ticking by embedding smarter processes and delivering stronger, data-driven outcomes.