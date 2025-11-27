NVIDIA Targets Morocco As Next African Expansion Hub After South Africa Entry

NVIDIA has identified Morocco as a priority market for its African expansion, signaling the continent’s rising role in global artificial intelligence infrastructure. The move follows the company’s June launch in South Africa, where it partnered with Cassava Technologies to establish Africa’s first AI factory.

A company delegation recently visited Rabat to meet key economic stakeholders, according to industry reports. The outreach reflects what analysts describe as Africa’s determination not to miss the next major technological transition after being excluded from earlier waves of industrialization.

NVIDIA’s expansion on the continent is anchored by its partnership with Cassava Technologies, controlled by Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa. Cassava operates in 26 countries, serves 4,000 clients and reported $906 million in revenue in 2023. It is now NVIDIA’s regional reference partner. According to an official announcement, “expansion is planned for other data centers in Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, and Nigeria.” These facilities will tap Cassava’s high-speed, low-latency fiber network and sustainable data centers to deliver AI-as-a-service across Africa.

Morocco’s appeal stems from several structural advantages. AI expert Abdelilah Kadili said the interest “forcefully illustrates that Africa has become a space of major opportunities, particularly in artificial intelligence.” Analysts point to Morocco’s proximity to Europe, its favorable tax environment for tech firms and its ambition to become a regional digital hub.

Strategy consultant Hicham Kasraoui noted that Morocco moved quickly to establish a national AI strategy after convening conferences with key ecosystem players. Redouane El Haloui, president of Apebi, Morocco’s IT association, said building a true tech hub requires not just attracting global firms but developing an ecosystem capable of connecting them to African markets.

IT expert Omar Benmoussa highlighted the conditions necessary to maximize potential investment: strengthening AI and high-performance computing skills, expanding cloud and digital infrastructure and creating a regulatory framework that encourages AI development.