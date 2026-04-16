Nigerian Energy Startup PowerLabs Raises Pre-Seed Funding to Scale AI-Powered Grid Management Platform

PowerLabs, a Nigeria-based energy and climate technology startup, has raised a pre-seed funding round led by Breega, with participation from Catalyst Fund, Mercy Corps Ventures and Kaleo Ventures, to accelerate the deployment of its AI-powered energy management platform across Nigeria’s commercial and industrial sectors.

Founded in 2023 by Tobechukwu Arize, who serves as CEO, and David Adebiyi, who serves as chief technology officer, PowerLabs has developed Pai Enterprise, a platform that enables real-time orchestration of distributed energy sources including grid power, diesel generators, solar panels and batteries. The system is designed to shift energy management from reactive monitoring to proactive optimization through intelligent microgrid systems and predictive analytics.

Target sectors include hospitals, data centers, factories, retail outlets and critical infrastructure — businesses that are particularly exposed to Nigeria’s unreliable grid and rising energy costs. PowerLabs said the platform aims to improve resilience, reduce downtime and optimize efficiency for these customers.

The funding will support the platform’s expansion across Nigeria’s commercial and industrial markets, with further growth into West Africa planned.