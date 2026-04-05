Nigeria Launches AI-Powered App to Bridge Gap Between Citizens and Government Services

Nigeria’s government has launched CLHEEAN, an AI-powered mobile application designed to improve interactions between citizens and public institutions, the National Orientation Agency announced March 30.

The platform functions as a virtual assistant accessible via mobile devices, allowing users to access information on public policies, ask questions and interact directly with government services. Features include instant messaging, voice recognition and multilingual support covering several local languages to extend the platform’s reach across the country’s diverse population.

Citizens can also use CLHEEAN to submit feedback, report concerns and participate in discussions on public policies, with the approach intended to strengthen civic engagement and improve communication between the government and the public.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, director general of the National Orientation Agency, said the initiative addresses a long-standing gap between citizens seeking to be heard and systems that do not always respond effectively. “The platform marks a step toward closing that gap,” he said.

The launch comes as Nigeria continues to face challenges in citizen engagement and the effective dissemination of public information. The initiative reflects a broader trend across Africa, where governments are increasingly exploring AI to modernize public services, improve transparency and strengthen ties with citizens.