Mozambique Charts Digital Government Agenda at First National Conference

The Mozambique government hosted its first National Conference on Digital Transformation on Feb. 11-12, 2026, setting out a roadmap toward a modern, digital and citizen-centered state.

Organized by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Transformation, the conference was held at the Montebelo Indy Maputo Congress Hotel and brought together public officials, private-sector representatives, academics, civil society groups and development partners to advance a nationally coordinated approach to digital government.

United Nations Development Programme Mozambique participated in the event, reaffirming its partnership with the government to support digital transformation, strengthen governance and improve access to public services.

Discussions focused on priorities central to Mozambique’s digital agenda, including digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity and data protection, digital identity systems and interoperability, responsible use of artificial intelligence, legal and policy frameworks for innovation, and skills development with an emphasis on youth participation. Officials said these measures are intended to modernize public services, improve transparency and ensure inclusive access as the country digitizes.

The conference was presided over by President Daniel Francisco Chapo and featured the launch of flagship initiatives, including a new electronic visa platform aimed at improving mobility, service delivery and the ease of doing business. UNDP said it continues to provide technical assistance, policy advice and investment support for digital public services and infrastructure aligned with these goals.

Organizers said the event produced concrete outcomes, including a shared vision document titled “Our Commitment to Digital Transformation,” stronger strategic partnerships, prioritization of national digital projects and increased public awareness of the benefits of digitalization.

As Mozambique accelerates its transition toward a more efficient and citizen-focused state, UNDP said it remains committed to supporting an inclusive, secure and sustainable digital transformation that benefits all Mozambicans.