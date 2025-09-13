Morocco Signs Deal to Build National Responsible AI Platform

Morocco’s Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform signed an agreement Thursday with the National Commission for the Control of Personal Data Protection (CNDP) to develop a national platform for responsible artificial intelligence.

The deal, signed in Rabat by Minister Delegate Amale Falah and CNDP President Omar Seghrouchni, will guide the design of large language models tailored to Morocco’s language, culture, legal framework, and digital identity.

Officials said the initiative will provide citizens, businesses, and government agencies with safe generative AI tools that protect fundamental rights. The ministry called the agreement a “strategic step” toward AI sovereignty, ethics, and responsibility, positioning Morocco as a digital leader in Africa and globally.