Morocco Launches National Mentorship Program to Bring More Women Into Technology Sector

Morocco’s Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform has launched a national mentorship program in partnership with Capgemini aimed at strengthening the digital inclusion of young women, with more than 80% of the inaugural cohort already beginning internships.

The program entered its operational phase with the launch of the first professional placements on March 4 in Rabat, ahead of International Women’s Day. The gathering brought together ministry representatives, Capgemini executives, university leaders and mentor-mentee pairs to share early feedback on the initiative’s progress.

The inaugural cohort draws female students from universities across several regions, including Abdelmalek Essaadi University in Tangier, Hassan I University in Settat, Hassan II University of Casablanca in Mohammedia, Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University in Fez and the National School of Applied Sciences in Khouribga. Mentors from Capgemini’s women’s leadership network have volunteered to guide participants, offering professional advice and industry experience.

Beyond one-on-one mentoring, the program provides participants with access to professional networks, career guidance and group workshops covering soft skills, artificial intelligence, leadership and employability.

Minister Delegate for Digital Transition and Administrative Reform Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni said the initiative addresses a structural gap in the country’s technology workforce. “Competitiveness is built with all talents. If we want to succeed in our digital transition, we must fully integrate young women into technological sectors and create the concrete conditions for their integration,” she said.

Badra Hamdaoua, managing director of Capgemini in Morocco, said the program demonstrates what is possible when public institutions and private companies align their efforts. “Women’s leadership is built through the transmission and opening of opportunities. The rapid integration of the mentees demonstrates that when institutional and corporate commitment converge, the impact is immediate,” she said.

The program forms part of Morocco’s broader Morocco Digital 2030 strategy and follows a ministerial launch event held in December. It is part of wider ministry efforts to develop a more inclusive digital ecosystem through training, talent development and partnerships linking research institutions with industry.