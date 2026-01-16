Morocco Launches ‘AI Made in Morocco’ Strategy Targeting $10B GDP Boost by 2030

Morocco has launched AI Made in Morocco, a national artificial intelligence initiative aimed at contributing 100 billion dirham ($10 billion) to gross domestic product by 2030, creating 50,000 AI-related jobs and training 200,000 graduates in AI skills.

Amal El Fallah-Seghrouchni, minister delegate to the head of government in charge of digital transition and administrative reform, announced the strategy at a high-level national event in Rabat. She positioned AI as a pillar of national sovereignty, inclusive economic development and regional leadership.

The initiative translates outcomes from last year’s National Conference on Artificial Intelligence into an operational strategy aligned with the Maroc IA 2030 roadmap.

Rather than presenting AI as a narrow technology adoption program, the government is framing it as a strategic state capability to support digital sovereignty, economic competitiveness, public-sector reform and South-South cooperation. Morocco said it aims to become a producer of AI technologies, not only a consumer, while maintaining regulatory autonomy and embedding AI into public services, industry and territorial development across the country’s 12 regions.

The AI Made in Morocco strategy is structured around three pillars: sovereignty and trust, focused on governance, regulation and infrastructure; innovation and competitiveness, centered on human capital, research and industrial development; and impact, adoption and influence, focused on deployment, outcomes and international positioning.

A central announcement under the strategy was the launch of Jazari Root Racine, the hub of the Al Jazari Institute network of Centers of Excellence. The national network aims to build sustainable AI capacity and ultimately span Morocco’s 12 regions.

Launched in July 2025, the Jazari Institutes network is designed as a distributed national architecture that aligns AI specialization with regional academic strengths, economic priorities and development needs. Jazari Root, based in Rabat, will serve as a national coordinating hub and is structured as a public-interest entity.

The Jazari Institutes are mandated to deliver four core functions: training and skills development; applied research and co-innovation; shared digital platforms and data infrastructure; and incubation and acceleration of AI solutions.

The government is also establishing strategic assets to support the national AI plan, including a National Data Factory to structure and govern public-sector data, a National Software Forge to pool algorithms and government-developed AI components, and sovereign cloud infrastructure that includes a 50-megawatt facility and a planned 500-megawatt renewable-powered data center in Dakhla.

The strategy also includes plans to develop sovereign national language models addressing underrepresented Moroccan and regional languages, alongside funding mechanisms for startups, deep tech ventures, venture capital and scale-ups.

Morocco has also launched a joint AI research and development laboratory under a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform and French generative AI company Mistral AI, aimed at supporting long-term cooperation through joint research and development projects and technical exchanges.

In July 2025, Morocco’s digital transition minister announced plans to expand AI centers of excellence across all 12 regions to support digital transformation in less developed and less populated areas. The first Al Jazari Institute center of excellence was established in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region in southern Morocco, with a second center confirmed for Nador in the northeast Rif region.

The distributed network approach is intended to promote regional equity and technological empowerment in historically underserved areas, with each regional center serving as a bridge between national research institutions and local ecosystems. The national network aims to integrate AI into key sectors at a local level, including agriculture, tourism and energy, while supporting startup incubation and local skills development.