Meta Taps AI to Power South Africa’s Creator Economy at Inaugural Johannesburg Event

Meta is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to supercharge the growth of South Africa’s creator economy, unveiling a suite of AI-powered tools and monetisation features designed to help local creators produce content faster, connect with audiences more deeply, and build sustainable digital businesses.

The announcement came during Meta’s first-ever Creator Braai, held in Johannesburg last week, where more than 200 content creators gathered for hands-on workshops, Q&A sessions, live product demos, and networking opportunities.

AI Tools for a New Generation of Creators

Meta showcased several AI-driven products aimed at making content creation more accessible and efficient. Among them was Instagram Edits, a new video editing app offering over 50 style presets, and Meta AI, a creative assistant that helps generate captions, brainstorm ideas, and streamline production workflows.

“South African creators are among the most innovative and authentic storytellers on our platforms,” said Moon Baz, Director of Global Partnerships for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey at Meta. “The creator braai celebrates that creativity while equipping creators with the tools they need to turn their passion into sustainable livelihoods.”

She added that Meta’s broader strategy is to help creators transition from hobbyists to entrepreneurs, supported by new monetisation channels and AI-powered production tools across Meta’s platforms — including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads.

Learning, Networking, and Monetising Creativity

A fireside chat titled “Level Up Your Content with Meta AI”, led by Kezia Anim-Addo, Meta’s Communications Director for Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, demonstrated how AI can help creators scale their content while maintaining authenticity.

The event also featured sessions on monetisation opportunities such as:

In-stream ads for video creators,

for video creators, Facebook Stars for fan-based revenue,

for fan-based revenue, Paid subscriptions for exclusive content,

for exclusive content, Threads for community engagement, and

for community engagement, and WhatsApp Channels for direct audience connections.

“From AI-powered editing to new revenue streams, we’re committed to supporting the next generation of South African digital entrepreneurs,” Baz said.

Building a Pan-African Creator Ecosystem

The Johannesburg Creator Braai builds on Meta’s growing creator support initiatives across Sub-Saharan Africa, following similar events in Nigeria and Ghana, which have already reached over 1,000 creators. These programs provide education, tools, and mentorship to help creators monetise their creativity sustainably.

In South Africa, Meta recently launched Instagram Teen Accounts to promote safer, age-appropriate online experiences, as part of its push to nurture the country’s emerging digital talent responsibly.

Empowering the Future of African Storytelling

By combining AI innovation with monetisation opportunities, Meta aims to position African creators — particularly in South Africa — at the forefront of the global creator economy.

“AI is not replacing creativity,” Anim-Addo said during her session. “It’s amplifying it — helping creators save time, stay authentic, and reach audiences with more impact.”

Meta’s ongoing investment signals a clear vision: to transform Africa’s creators from platform users into AI-enabled entrepreneurs, shaping the continent’s digital storytelling economy for years to come.