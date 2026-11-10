Mauritius Telecom and AWS Launch Free AI and Digital Skills Portal

Mauritius Telecom has launched the myt Learning Hub Portal, a free online platform offering digital and AI training to residents, developed with Amazon Web Services.

The portal opens with 16 courses — described as a first phase — and is part of a national target to train 50,000 Mauritians in digital skills.

Chief executive Veemal Gungadin said the AWS partnership gives citizens access to training resources that help them take part in the digital economy, and that the platform was developed locally to keep courses free.

ICT and Innovation Minister Avinash Ramtohul called the 50,000 target a national priority and stressed making AI literacy available to students, professionals and households. Tertiary Education Minister Kaviraj Sharma Sukon urged universities and educators to use the platform alongside existing academic programmes.

The launch is part of Mauritius Telecom’s shift from pure connectivity towards digital platforms and skills services. It follows the company’s mytGPT for Education pilot, which has been bringing an AI learning assistant into Mauritian classrooms.