Libya’s Almadar Aljadid Deploys AI Chatbot in Arabic, English and Libyan Dialect

Libyan telecommunications company Almadar Aljadid has partnered with Egypt-based AI developer WideBot to implement a conversational AI chatbot platform designed to enhance customer service across Messenger and web chat channels.

The AI-powered virtual assistant will communicate with customers in Arabic, English and the Libyan dialect, providing personalized responses aimed at improving customer experience and growing the operator’s subscriber base.

“This partnership reflects Almadar’s vision to provide exceptional and innovative services, supporting our expansion and reinforcing our position as a leading telecommunications provider in Libya and North Africa,” Almadar CEO Bassam Tunis said.

The company described the collaboration as a significant development for Libya’s telecommunications sector. It noted that its recent launch of 3G and 4G mobile services across most Libyan cities makes AI-powered customer service increasingly relevant to its growing user base.

Almadar Aljadid is Libya’s second-largest mobile operator, with more than 3.4 million subscribers as of March 2024, representing approximately 41% market share. Libya’s leading operator, Libyana, had nearly 5 million subscribers at the same date, giving it about 59% of the market, according to data from market research firm Omdia.

The deployment reflects a broader trend across Africa, where telecommunications companies are increasingly adopting AI to improve customer service. MTN has integrated AI across its applications and digital assistants and launched an internal employee chatbot called SiYa in December 2023. Vodacom’s Tobi customer assistant, originally launched as an SMS channel in 2018, now handles one-on-one chat interactions for a range of customer queries. Ericsson and Telecom Egypt have also partnered to deploy AI on cloud infrastructure.