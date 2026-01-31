Knot Launches AI-Powered Ticketing Platform to Tackle Fraud and Resale Losses

Knot Technologie has developed an online ticketing platform that uses artificial intelligence to modernize traditional ticketing systems, which organizers often view as inefficient, vulnerable to fraud and lacking transparency.

Based in the United Kingdom and Egypt, the startup was founded in 2025 by Ahmed Abdalla and Hussein ElBendak. The company focuses on digital infrastructure for concerts, festivals, sports events and other large gatherings.

Current ticketing models have become a source of economic leakage for organizers. Many struggle to measure real demand, lose revenue to unregulated secondary resale markets and face ongoing fraud risks for fans, including inflated prices and invalid tickets.

Knot’s platform applies AI across several functions, including buyer identity authentication, ticket distribution management and real-time demand monitoring. According to the company, these capabilities help limit unauthorized ticket transfers, recover revenue lost through secondary resale and provide detailed data on how events are marketed and consumed.

After pilot programs with more than 50 professional clients across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, the company is positioning its system as core infrastructure for a new generation of digital events. The platform is designed to support more secure, seamless and data-driven experiences for organizers, venues and audiences.