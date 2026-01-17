Kenyan University Students Win U.S.-Kenya AI Challenge With Maternal Health Platform

A team of Kenyan university students has won the Stars of Innovation: U.S.-Kenya AI Challenge after developing an artificial intelligence-powered platform aimed at addressing maternal health challenges in the country.

The team beat seven other finalists with MediBora, an AI-backed system designed to support continuous monitoring of expectant mothers, provide early risk alerts and enable real-time communication between patients and health care providers.

In a statement Thursday, Jan. 15, the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi said the five-member team was drawn from different universities across Kenya and includes students majoring in teaching- and medicine-related courses.

MediBora was selected from more than 70 Kenyan students and young professionals who participated in the challenge. The embassy said participants worked in teams across five focus areas: agriculture and food security; health and well-being; finance and enterprise; education and expertise; and infrastructure and energy.

The embassy said the winning team included a software and security expert engineer, a business analyst, a data scientist, a biomedical engineer and a software engineer.

The students said the platform works across mobile apps, SMS, USSD and voice channels, making it accessible in low-connectivity and low-literacy settings.

Mark Burrell, regional public engagement specialist at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, said challenges like this help unlock youth potential in the technology ecosystem.

“The United States leads in artificial intelligence because we focus on application, standards, and results,” Burrell said. “Programs like this prepare talented young people to work with U.S. technology, meet global standards, and compete in the international economy.”

The students have been invited to compete in an upcoming U.S. Embassy-supported competition scheduled to take place later this month in Nairobi, Nakuru and Eldoret. The embassy said the competition will offer training, mentorship and a chance to win cash prizes.

The embassy said the Stars of Innovation Challenge is part of its broader efforts to strengthen U.S.-Kenya economic and technology partnerships by promoting American innovation, U.S. technology standards and entrepreneurship through American Spaces across the country.