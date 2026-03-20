Kenya and EU Strengthen Digital Partnership at Tech Forum, With Focus on AI Policy and Infrastructure

Kenya and the European Union have strengthened their digital partnership with a focus on building secure and future-ready digital infrastructure, following discussions at the EU-Kenya Tech Business Offer Forum held March 18 in Nairobi.

Speaking at the forum, Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy John Tanui emphasized Kenya’s commitment to aligning national priorities with emerging technologies. He noted that the country is well positioned to benefit from global digital transformation, particularly through its relationship with the EU, which spans more than five decades.

Kenya is currently developing a national artificial intelligence strategy and a comprehensive AI policy, alongside a data governance framework aimed at strengthening the regulatory environment for digital technologies. Tanui said the EU partnership has played an important role in shaping Kenya’s approach to AI and digital governance, and highlighted the government’s focus on creating a coordinated environment that encourages private sector investment and fosters innovation.

The forum brought together stakeholders from both regions, including EU Deputy Director-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology Renate Nikolay, and featured discussions on enhancing cooperation in digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and policy development.