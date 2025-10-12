Huawei to Open Research and Development Centre in Angola to Advance Digital Inclusion by 2027

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has announced plans to establish a research and development (R&D) centre in Angola by 2027, as part of its broader strategy to boost digital inclusion and accelerate technological development across Africa.

The announcement was made on 3 October 2025, with Huawei emphasizing that the facility will focus on strengthening innovation and driving progress in education, healthcare, and connectivity.

Boosting Local Skills in Emerging Technologies

António Hou, Huawei’s general manager for Portuguese-speaking countries, said the company will collaborate with Angolan universities to train 7,000 students and professionals in artificial intelligence (AI), connectivity, and other emerging technologies by 2027.

“Technology should not be the privilege of the few,” Hou said. “Our goal is to support Angola in achieving universal internet access and enable all citizens to benefit from digital transformation.”

Although Huawei has not disclosed the R&D centre’s location or total investment, Hou confirmed that the project’s launch decision has been finalized, with site selection currently under review.

Supporting Angola’s Digital Future

The upcoming centre aims to serve as a hub for innovation, research, and skills development, supporting Angola’s ambition to diversify its economy and expand digital infrastructure. It will provide training and resources for young professionals while fostering collaboration between academia, government, and industry.

Huawei’s investment is expected to strengthen the country’s capacity in AI research, 5G deployment, and cloud-based services, advancing national priorities around connectivity and inclusive growth.

Part of Huawei’s Wider Africa Expansion

The Angola R&D centre is Huawei’s second major Africa initiative in 2025, following the opening of its new regional headquarters on the continent earlier this year.

“This project in Angola will be the second major initiative the company will implement by next year,” Hou said, underscoring Huawei’s long-term commitment to Africa’s digital transformation.

Huawei currently operates in over 170 countries, employing around 207,000 people globally. Its operations span telecommunications infrastructure, smartphones, cloud computing, AI, and big data solutions.

Advancing Africa’s Digital Inclusion

By investing in R&D and training programs, Huawei aims to help bridge the digital divide across Africa and accelerate the region’s integration into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The initiative aligns with Huawei’s broader mission to support inclusive connectivity, strengthen local digital ecosystems, and enable African nations like Angola to build sustainable, tech-driven economies.