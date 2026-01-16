Close Menu
Saturday, January 17, 2026 - 19:39:52
Huawei, Kenya School of Government Partner to Boost Public Sector Digital Skills

2 Mins Read
AI Ghana

Chinese telecoms firm Huawei will partner with the Kenya School of Government, a state-funded training institution for civil servants, to advance the digitization of Kenya’s public sector.

Huawei said in a statement released late Monday in Nairobi that the collaboration will focus on strengthening digital capacity through advanced skills development in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing and digital governance.

“We welcome this strategic engagement with Huawei as a catalyst for accelerating digital transformation within Kenya’s public service,” said Nura Mohamed, director general of the Kenya School of Government.

“Our objective is to build a public workforce that is not only digitally literate but also proficient in applying cloud, AI and cybersecurity tools to improve service delivery, enhance institutional performance, and safeguard citizen data,” he added.

Huawei has recently expanded support for digital literacy in Kenya through partnerships with state agencies. The company said some of these initiatives align with national efforts to strengthen the resilience of the country’s cyberspace amid evolving threats.

Yuta Leng, public affairs director at Huawei Kenya, said the company is committed to working with government institutions to accelerate digital transformation.

“By leveraging our core expertise in technology and emerging digital solutions, we aim to improve public service delivery, support capacity building for civil servants, and help Kenya fully realize its digital economy ambitions,” Leng said.

Huawei said the proposed partnership will also support Kenya’s National AI Strategy 2025-2030, which advocates public sector AI adoption and capacity building to drive growth, innovation and service delivery.

A key outcome will be integrating practical AI and cloud technology applications into the Kenya School of Government’s executive development programs, Huawei said.

