Google Unveils AI-Powered Nest Devices, New Google Home Platform with Gemini

A day after Amazon revealed its latest Echo devices, Google announced a refreshed lineup of Google Home and Nest products designed around its Gemini AI assistant. The company also rolled out an upgraded Google Home software platform and a new business strategy for the AI era.

Google plans to continue making flagship hardware while also opening Gemini to outside manufacturers and businesses, a strategy similar to its Pixel line and Android platform.

“We’re going to build flagship hardware in certain categories where we think there’s a lot of room to showcase innovation and push the boundaries of what’s possible with Gemini,” said Anish Kattukaran, chief product officer at Google Home and Nest. “We don’t think that Gemini should be constrained to one set of devices from one OEM at one set of price points.”

The company unveiled new Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Cam Indoor, and Nest Doorbell models, alongside a Walmart partnership that introduces low-cost cameras and doorbells under the retailer’s onn brand. An upgraded Google Home speaker will debut in spring 2026.

Gemini features will also be rolled out to many existing devices, provided they meet certain hardware requirements. Google said its ecosystem already includes more than 800 million connected devices, spanning its own products and third-party hardware via Matter and Google Home Cloud-to-Cloud APIs.

The updated Google Home app, rolling out in early access, introduces conversational features such as Gemini Live, which allows free-flowing dialogue without repeated wake commands. Users can also interact with Gemini to manage tasks like shopping lists, household automations, energy use, and security.

Instead of configuring automations manually, a new “Ask Home” feature suggests setups based on user needs — such as creating a presence-simulation routine when traveling. For cameras and doorbells, Gemini can summarize events, highlight key activities, and generate insights rather than sending dozens of notifications.

Walmart’s onn devices are launching now, while Google’s next-generation Home speaker is expected in spring 2026.