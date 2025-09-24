Close Menu
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Global AI Trends

Google Expands AI Plus Plan to 40 More Countries

1 Min Read
Google

Google announced the expansion of its AI Plus subscription plan to 40 additional countries after a successful rollout in Indonesia. The plan offers broader access to Google’s AI tools at a lower cost, aiming to make productivity and creativity features more accessible worldwide.

Subscribers gain higher limits on image generation and editing with the Nano Banana model in the Gemini app, along with more access to Google’s Veo 3 Fast video generation tool in Gemini, Whisk and Flow. The plan also integrates Gemini into Gmail, Docs and Sheets, boosts limits in NotebookLM and provides 200 GB of storage across Photos, Drive and Gmail.

Benefits can be shared with up to five family members.

ARTICLES

