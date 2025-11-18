Google Commits $2.25 Million To Modernize Africa’s Public Data For An AI-ready Future

Public data—from census results to administrative records—is essential for addressing pressing global challenges such as food security, climate change, and economic development. For Africa, which has the world’s youngest and fastest-growing population, this data is foundational to building an AI-driven future.

Drawing a parallel to the continent’s leap from landlines to mobile technology, Google says African nations are well positioned to pioneer modern, AI-ready public data systems. To support this shift, the company is committing $2.25 million to strengthen and modernize public data infrastructure across the continent, ensuring it is accessible, trustworthy, and AI compatible.

A core element of this investment is Data Commons, Google’s open-knowledge repository that unifies diverse public datasets into a single, reliable resource. The effort will involve mapping fragmented datasets onto the Data Commons knowledge graph, creating a consolidated platform that can be queried and analyzed using new AI tools developed through the funded projects.

Establishing a regional Data Commons for Africa

Google.org is granting $750,000 to the UN Economic Commission for Africa to develop a regional Data Commons for Africa. The project will build AI-enabled platforms that integrate key datasets across the continent, focusing on food security, trade, and economic development.

The initiative also aims to establish regional standards for ethical data sharing and strengthen the technical capabilities of National Statistical Offices. A major early milestone will be creating a unified, AI-ready data foundation to help policymakers make informed decisions and drive positive social outcomes.

Supporting AI adoption in the Global South

To unlock the full value of public data, Google.org is providing $1.5 million to PARIS21, starting with Ghana, Rwanda, and Senegal. The project has three goals: provide AI training to National Statistical Offices, develop guidelines for data that is easily interpreted by humans and AI systems, and offer hands-on support to scale open data infrastructure.

PARIS21 will share the resulting knowledge and tools across its network to support evidence-based policy development in key areas such as health, economic growth, and climate.

Turning data into actionable insights

Google notes that digital transformation relies on collaboration. Converting fragmented datasets into policy-ready intelligence requires strong institutional partnerships. Support for UNECA and PARIS21 builds on previous collaborations, including work with the ONE Campaign. Through these efforts, Google aims to help shape an AI-ready digital future and support long-term economic progress across African nations.