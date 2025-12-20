Gambia Signs Agreement With AIMS to Build Regional Hub for Advanced Mathematics and AI

The Gambia has signed a landmark agreement with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences in Senegal to strengthen national capacity in advanced mathematics, data science and artificial intelligence.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology signed a memorandum of understanding with AIMS on Dec. 10, 2025, in Mbour, Senegal. The agreement is part of a broader strategy to position The Gambia as a regional center for scientific innovation.

The partnership lays the groundwork for establishing an AIMS Satellite Centre in The Gambia, with a long-term plan to develop it into a full AIMS Centre of Excellence. The initiative is intended to support national development by expanding expertise in critical 21st-century scientific fields.

Under the agreement, Gambian students and lecturers will gain expanded access to AIMS postgraduate programs in mathematical sciences, data science and artificial intelligence. Training opportunities will be available not only at AIMS Senegal, but also across the AIMS network in Rwanda and South Africa.

The collaboration also prioritizes local capacity building. AIMS will support the professional development of Gambian university lecturers and secondary school teachers in mathematics and related disciplines.

The memorandum further enables joint research initiatives, shared access to data and technological resources, and support for innovation and incubation activities within The Gambia.

Officials from the Ministry of Higher Education said the agreement represents a strategic step toward building a resilient national science, technology, engineering and mathematics ecosystem. They added that the initiative aims to empower Gambian youth to address complex local and global challenges.

AIMS Senegal representatives Professor Muhammed Faal and Professor Sam Yalla welcomed the partnership, highlighting the importance of South-South collaboration in advancing Africa’s knowledge economy.