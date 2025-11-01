FirstRand Invests R4.7bn for 20.1% Stake in AI-Driven Fintech Optasia Ahead of JSE Debut

FirstRand Group has committed R4.7-billion to acquire a 20.1% stake in AI-powered fintech company Optasia, ahead of the firm’s planned listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The investment, announced on Monday, signals strong institutional confidence in Optasia’s business model and market trajectory as it gears up for a debut valuation estimated between R19.4-billion and R23.5-billion.

“This is a significant investment by FirstRand and reflects strong confidence in Optasia’s model,” said Optasia CEO Salvador Anglada.

AI-Driven Micro-Lending Across Emerging Markets

Optasia specialises in AI-driven credit risk assessment and micro-lending, partnering with mobile money operators like MTN MoMo and Vodacom M-Pesa to reach under-banked consumers in emerging markets.

The platform underwrites loans using bank balance sheets and steps in to cover defaults — a unique hybrid model that blends fintech agility with banking risk frameworks.

With the JSE capital raise, the company plans to expand into East Asia, Kenya, Egypt and Indonesia, using both organic growth and targeted acquisitions.

IPO Details

Optasia plans to raise up to R1.3-billion in new capital through its listing, while existing shareholders will sell around R5-billion in secondary shares.

Its pre-listing statement confirmed an offer of up to 84 million shares at R15.50 – R19 per share.

Bookbuild closes: 12pm SAST, 30 October

12pm SAST, 30 October Listing date: 5 November

FirstRand’s purchase at the top end of the R19 price range reinforces investor appetite and does not alter the IPO size.

Strategic Play for FirstRand

FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi said the deal aligns with the bank’s growth agenda in digital lending and financial inclusion:

“This represents a key step in executing our growth strategy to leverage technology platforms to enhance credit capabilities and expand financial access across the continent.”

The move also gives FirstRand direct access to Optasia’s proprietary AI engine, which the bank plans to integrate into segments where it has traditionally been under-represented.

Why It Matters

Major fintech listing in a muted IPO market

in a muted IPO market Strong institutional backing signals rising confidence in African AI fintech

Expansion into high-growth markets across Africa and Asia

Boosts South Africa’s role as a hub for tech-driven financial innovation

As AI-powered lending accelerates globally, Optasia’s JSE debut could mark one of the most significant tech listings in Africa’s capital markets in recent years — backed by one of the continent’s largest banking groups.