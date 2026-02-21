Ethiopia Unveils AI Innovation Hub in Addis Ababa, Aiming for Continental Leadership

Ethiopia has unveiled a new artificial intelligence innovation hub in Addis Ababa, reaffirming the country’s ambition to become a leading player in the global AI landscape.

Temesgen Tiruneh announced the launch of the AI UniPod, a collaborative initiative developed by the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, Addis Ababa University and the United Nations Development Programme in partnership with the Timbuktoo Initiative. The facility is designed to serve as a center for AI innovation, research and talent development.

Tiruneh described the hub as a strategic shift for Ethiopia — from reliance on imported technologies toward homegrown innovation — and called it a milestone that opens a new chapter in the country’s technological development. He said the initiative would position Ethiopia to create its own digital solutions, control its data and apply AI to address local challenges.

The launch aligns with Ethiopia’s Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy and the country’s broader indigenous economic development agenda. The AI UniPod is expected to function as a creative laboratory for young people, a development hub for technology creators, and a collaborative platform for national and international partners working in emerging technologies.

Tiruneh emphasized that digital sovereignty in the 21st century depends on a nation’s ability to design its own digital frameworks and chart its own technological course. He said Ethiopia is choosing to shape its future through local knowledge, research and innovation rather than waiting for external direction.

The initiative also reflects a wider vision for Africa’s technological development. Tiruneh said Africa must build its own path in advanced technologies and that Ethiopia aims to establish itself as a continental leader in AI through sustained investment, collaboration and youth-driven innovation.