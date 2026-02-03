Egypt’s Central Bank Launches First AI Diploma for Banking Sector

The Central Bank of Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the country’s first specialized diploma in artificial intelligence for the banking sector, Governor Hassan Abdalla announced Tuesday.

The program will be delivered through the central bank’s Digital Academy under its FinTech Egypt initiative. It is a joint effort between the Egyptian Banking Institute and New Giza University, and is designed to strengthen the technological and innovation capabilities of financial sector professionals in line with Egypt’s national digital transformation strategy.

Abdalla said the diploma forms part of the Central Bank of Egypt’s broader fintech and innovation agenda, which aims to position the country as a leading regional hub for fintech in Arab and African markets. He noted that artificial intelligence has become a critical tool for developing financial services, improving customer experience, and enhancing operational efficiency and security.

The memorandum was signed by Khalid Abdel Aziz Hegazi, dean of the Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration at New Giza University; Abdul Aziz Nuseir, executive director of the Egyptian Banking Institute; and Mohamed El-Sherif, chief executive officer of Enjaz Consulting.

The signing ceremony was attended by former Prime Minister Ahmed Nazif, who chairs the New Giza University Advisory Board; Central Bank of Egypt Deputy Governor Rami Aboulnaga; and New Giza University Vice President Lamis Ragab.

The diploma consists of five integrated training programs that combine academic instruction with practical case studies drawn from the banking sector. The curriculum includes modules on AI principles and banking applications, core AI techniques and tools, data management and governance, AI ethics and risk management, and the implementation and management of AI within banking operations.

Participants may complete all five modules to earn the full diploma or enroll in individual programs depending on their professional needs.

New Giza University President Ahmed Sameh Farid said the initiative supports Egypt Digital Vision 2030, which prioritizes investment in human capital, and aligns with the Faculty of Commerce’s goal of developing graduates capable of leading digital transformation in the financial sector.

Nuseir said the diploma is part of the Egyptian Banking Institute’s annual plan to upgrade the skills of banking professionals in response to global advances in artificial intelligence.

The Central Bank of Egypt established its Digital Academy in January 2023 in partnership with the Egyptian Banking Institute. Since then, it has introduced the Innovator Programme and several specialized courses, including training in generative AI for finance launched in 2024.

The new diploma follows the central bank’s recent announcement of a bachelor’s degree in banking sciences, developed with the Ministry of Higher Education. That program is set to begin in faculties of commerce during the 2025-2026 academic year and aims to better align academic training with labor market needs.

During the event, Abdalla also recognized students from the 2024-2025 cohort who completed the FinTech Basics course at New Giza University and other institutions under the FinYology initiative.