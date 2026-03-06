Egypt to Expand AI and Coding Curriculum to Technical Schools Starting in 2026

Egypt will introduce programming and artificial intelligence courses to technical school curricula beginning in the 2026-2027 academic year, extending a coding and AI initiative already underway at the general secondary level.

The expansion builds on a policy launched in the 2025-2026 academic year that added coding and AI instruction to the curriculum for first-year general secondary students. More than 236,000 students have enrolled in the program, which is taught through the Japanese Kiryo platform. Graduates receive certificates accredited by Hiroshima University.

Officials also reviewed progress in upgrading technical education more broadly, including the expansion of applied technology schools, which now number 115 nationwide, and growing partnerships with private companies aimed at linking classroom learning with workplace skills.