Egypt Launches AI-Powered Unified Digital Platforms to Streamline Investment and Trade

Egypt is advancing its digital infrastructure and using artificial intelligence to strengthen its position as a regional hub for investment and digital services, government officials said.

At a seminar hosted by the Information and Design Support Center of the Cabinet of Ministers, Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, highlighted progress on AI-enhanced platforms aimed at simplifying government procedures and boosting economic activity.

The government has launched an AI-based digital investment platform designed to streamline administrative processes and reduce burdens for investors. A similar platform is being prepared to facilitate trade, reflecting a broader commitment to adopting advanced digital solutions across public services.

El-Khatib noted that Egypt’s strategic location, with about 70 percent of global data traffic passing through submarine cables that cross the country, enhances its appeal as a hub for data centres and digital services exports.

He also pointed to the country’s potential in sectors such as renewable energy, citing an estimated 700 to 1,000 gigawatts of solar power potential in the Western Desert as part of its long-term growth strategy.

In this context, Egypt ranked first in Africa on the 2025 Government AI Readiness Index, a reflection of accelerated adoption of AI technologies in public administration and national development initiatives, according to a report from the Information and Decision Support Centre of the Egyptian Cabinet of Ministers.

The index evaluates governments’ capacity to implement AI based on strategy, governance, digital infrastructure and human capital. Egypt’s top position in Africa underscores national efforts to integrate advanced technologies responsibly and effectively across the economy.

These developments align with broader efforts across other countries to promote the use of artificial intelligence in public services and economic sectors.