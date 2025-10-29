Broadcasters Convention 2025 Opens in Zimbabwe with Spotlight on AI and the Future of African Media

The Broadcasters Convention – Southern Africa 2025 officially opened on October 28, 2025, at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge in Zimbabwe, bringing together broadcasters, policymakers, and technology experts from across the region to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies are reshaping Africa’s media landscape.

Convened by Broadcast Media Africa (BMA) in partnership with the Southern African Broadcasting Association (SABA) and hosted by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), this year’s convention is held under the theme “Content, Connectivity, Collaboration.”

Opening Highlights

The event was officially inaugurated by ZBC Chief Executive Officer Sugar Chagonda, who praised Zimbabwe’s opportunity to host the region’s leading media professionals.

“We are thrilled to host SABA here in collaboration with our Ministry of Information. It’s a grand opportunity for Zimbabwe and a convergence of great minds in broadcasting,” Chagonda said.

He noted that the convention offers an invaluable platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and strategic partnerships among African media institutions.

AI in Broadcasting: Opportunities and Risks

The first day featured a series of high-level policy discussions and interactive sessions focused on the transformative impact of AI on content creation, revenue generation, and media ethics.

A panel titled “The AI Bottom Line: Navigating Opportunities, Threats, and New Revenue Models,” moderated by Benjamin Pius, CEO of Broadcast Media Africa, brought together leading voices including Tabitha Mutemi (Association of Professional Broadcasters, Kenya) and Rufaro Zaranyika (Transmedia Corporation, Zimbabwe).

The discussion explored AI-driven audience analytics, automated production, and emerging digital monetization models for broadcasters across the continent.

Another key session, “Trust in the Machine: Navigating the Ethical, Legal, and Regulatory Maze of AI in Broadcasting,” tackled the complex issues surrounding responsible AI deployment in media.

Moderated by Noto Modungwa of Sentech, the panel featured Matthias Chakanyuka (Broadcasting Authority Zimbabwe) and Mabatho Lithebe (Lesotho National Broadcasting Services), who examined how to uphold editorial integrity and public trust in an era of algorithmic content generation.

Strategy, Content, and Connectivity

The afternoon sessions shifted toward future-proofing Africa’s broadcasting ecosystem.

Itumeleng Segaloe, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Sentech, presented a keynote titled “Strategising With AI the Right Way: Content and Connectivity for Africa Media.”

A subsequent panel, “The New Content Strategy: Originality, New Audiences, and Innovative Formats?”, featured Berard Dupres (Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation) and Davies Kabuswe (Sun Broadcasting Holdings). The conversation emphasized regional storytelling, cross-platform strategies, and the fusion of traditional and digital formats to engage younger, mobile-first audiences.

Looking Ahead

Day Two of the convention promises deep-dive technical sessions on AI applications, regional infrastructure collaboration, and investment opportunities designed to strengthen Southern Africa’s media ecosystem.

As delegates continue discussions against the backdrop of Victoria Falls, the event underscores a shared goal: ensuring that African broadcasters not only adapt to the AI revolution but lead it — ethically, inclusively, and creatively.