Botswana Minerals Uses AI to Identify Copper and Polymetallic Targets in Ngamiland

Botswana Minerals is deploying artificial intelligence alongside conventional geological methods to accelerate mineral exploration across its licenses in Ngamiland, with early results revealing significant copper, silver, lead and zinc anomalies in the Damara Belt.

Phase 1 of the program has produced three notable findings across the company’s 7,074 square kilometers in the north-eastern extension of the Damara Belt, a geological province spanning Namibia and Botswana known to host base metals. A 9.5-kilometer copper anomaly has been identified east of a major fault structure, suggesting structurally controlled mineralization with potential depth continuity. A 20-kilometer silver anomaly corridor runs along a key fault zone, indicating an established mineralized system at scale. A 2.4-kilometer lead-zinc core zone to the west sits within a broader geochemical trend, reinforcing the prospect’s polymetallic character.

Chairman John Teeling said AI is materially accelerating data interpretation and helping define drill targets with greater precision than traditional methods alone. The company is using machine-learning models to integrate geochemical and geophysical datasets, improving target accuracy and reducing the time between data acquisition and drill-ready site selection.

Two geological models currently explain the data. The first envisages a single zonal system producing copper, silver, lead and zinc across a continuous mineralized structure. The second interprets the copper-silver and lead-zinc signatures as separate but spatially overlapping systems. Both are consistent with deposit types including Mississippi Valley Type, carbonate replacement, hydrothermal vein and skarn systems.

Phase 2 will add magnetic and gravity analysis to the dataset, expand geochemical sampling coverage and incorporate hyperspectral satellite imagery to refine surface mapping. Historical drilling data across the license area will also be reviewed, with AI modeling used to prioritize drill sites based on integrated results.

Botswana Minerals is not alone in deploying AI in the region. Tsodilo Resources is using similar machine-learning techniques for rare earth exploration in adjacent license areas, reflecting a broader trend toward technology-led mineral discovery across Botswana’s mining sector.

Botswana continues to rank among Africa’s most stable and investor-friendly mining regulatory environments, a factor that has drawn growing numbers of junior explorers to its base metals and critical minerals potential as global demand for copper and battery metals intensifies amid the energy transition.