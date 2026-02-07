Angola to Pilot Artificial Intelligence in Primary Schools

Angola will introduce artificial intelligence into its primary school system beginning this month, the country’s minister of education said.

Education Minister Luísa Grilo announced that the government has identified 10 primary schools across 10 provinces to participate in a pilot project to implement AI tools and technologies in classrooms.

Grilo said schools will begin receiving infrastructure and equipment needed to support AI this month as part of the initiative. The programme, she said, was developed under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2024 between Angola’s Ministry of Education and the Digital School of the United Arab Emirates.

The initial phase of the pilot will focus on training teachers and school administrators to use the technology. Grilo said the goal is to support educators, not replace them, stressing that teachers will remain central to the learning process even as AI tools are introduced.

“It will make teachers’ work easier, but it will never replace them,” Grilo said, adding that the technology is intended to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in education.

She said her presence at the World Government Summit in United Arab Emirates reflected Angola’s interest in learning how AI is being used globally to improve learning and educational quality.

Under the agreement, the Digital School will support a flexible learning methodology that considers individual student needs, allowing learners to develop skills through advanced AI and digital tools.