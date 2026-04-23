Algeria Launches First AI and Cybersecurity Startup Cluster at Sidi Abdellah Technology Hub

Algeria has inaugurated its first startup cluster dedicated to artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, marking a structural shift in the country’s innovation policy toward organized ecosystems that bridge academic research and industrial application.

The cluster was launched at the Scientific and Technological Pole “Chahid Abdelhafid-Ihaddaden” in Sidi Abdellah under the joint supervision of Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Kamel Baddari, Knowledge Economy and Startups Minister Noureddine Ouadah and Post and Telecommunications Minister Sid Ali Zerrouki.

The initiative moves Algeria away from isolated startup programs toward structured clusters that bring together universities, research centers and emerging companies. It is designed to accelerate innovation cycles and channel scientific output into productive sectors including health, agriculture, energy and digital services. Officials indicated the model could be extended to other campuses nationwide, with 2027 cited as a benchmark horizon for consolidating knowledge-driven growth.

The Abdelhafid Ihaddaden hub was inaugurated by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in 2024. Spanning 87 hectares, it houses four national schools focused on mathematics, nanosciences, autonomous systems and artificial intelligence, offering 20,000 educational places alongside residences for 11,000 students. The National School of Artificial Intelligence, opened in 2021, forms part of the hub’s ecosystem.

Algeria currently has more than 7,800 registered startups, with a national target of 20,000 by 2029. With youth unemployment near 30%, the government is pressing to accelerate a transition toward a digital economy. The AI and cybersecurity cluster is intended as a concrete institutional step in that direction — converting student and academic talent into founders and applied technologists rather than leaving the gap between university and market unfilled.