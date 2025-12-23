AI Property Platform Unlocks Hidden Township Wealth for South Africa’s Unbanked

An artificial intelligence-powered property solution is helping unlock trillions of rand in hidden wealth by assigning financial identity to South Africans who live in informal or undocumented housing.

An estimated asset class worth between R2 trillion and R3 trillion sits largely outside the formal economy in South Africa’s townships and rural areas. The homes, often built with cash and without formal title deeds, remain invisible to banks, insurers and lenders, limiting household wealth creation and constraining broader economic growth.

According to the founders of E-DEED, about 90% of South Africans live in homes that lack the documentation typically required to prove ownership or value. Without title deeds, formal employment records or pay slips, millions of homeowners are excluded from traditional financial systems despite holding significant assets.

Entrepreneurs Lance Chalwin-Milton, GG Alcock and Senzo Tsabedze have launched E-DEED, a digital property valuation platform powered by AI and blockchain technology. The system generates a property valuation with reported accuracy of 97% and issues a corresponding non-fungible token, or NFT, that serves as a digital representation of the asset.

Alcock said millions of homes are unlikely ever to receive formal title deeds, particularly in tribal and trust areas, as well as in townships and RDP developments shaped by historical and cultural factors. In these cases, he said, alternative mechanisms are needed to help homeowners realise the value of their investments.

Chalwin-Milton said the aim is to reframe perceptions of wealth among people often described as unbanked or unwealthy. He noted that many informal homes can be worth between R1 million and R2 million, representing full equity assets. Of an estimated 20 million homes in South Africa, he said only about nine million are formally deeded.

Tsabedze said E-DEED requires only a smartphone to operate and creates an insurable interest for properties. This addresses a major gap in the market, with only 11.54% of South African homes currently insured. Chalwin-Milton cited the KwaZulu-Natal floods as an example of the consequences, where insured properties were compensated while uninsured township homes were lost.

The founders believe the platform could fundamentally reshape asset finance and housing by expanding access to insurance and financial services. They also plan to scale E-DEED beyond South Africa, targeting expansion into at least six other African countries by the end of next year.