AI-driven cyber attacks surge across Africa, with Ethiopia facing highest weekly assault rate

Africa is experiencing a rapid escalation in cyber attacks accelerated by artificial intelligence and widespread digitalisation, according to the African Perspectives on Cyber Security Report 2025 released by Check Point Software Technologies. The report shows that organisations across the continent now face more than 3 000 attacks per week on average, with Nigeria recording the highest number among the countries analysed and Ethiopia ranking as the most targeted nation overall.

Speaking to Channel Africa on Thursday, Check Point’s Head of Security Consulting for the Southern African Development Community said Nigerian organisations face more than 4 200 attacks per week, while South African organisations encounter about 2 200. Ethiopia experiences more than 11 000 weekly attacks per organisation.

He said Ethiopia’s exceptionally high attack rate is tied to rapid digital transformation. As organisations shift from paper-based processes to digital systems and adopt cloud services, they expand their digital attack surface, offering attackers more opportunities. He stressed that security must be built into digital solutions and the digitisation process itself.

The report identifies clear national patterns. South Africa has seen a surge in ransomware attacks driven by financially motivated groups increasingly focused on stealing data for extortion. Kenya has faced attacks on critical infrastructure, which may involve nation-state actors seeking physical disruption rather than financial gain.

Looking ahead, the report warns that ransomware will continue to evolve, with attackers prioritising data theft over system encryption. It also notes that AI tools are increasing the speed and sophistication of attacks through automated phishing campaigns, fabricated videos and other deceptive tactics.

He cautioned consumers to stay vigilant during the festive season, when phishing and smishing scams typically rise. Cyber criminals are also preparing to exploit major sporting events such as the Africa Cup of Nations and next year’s World Cup.

On prevention, he emphasised the importance of individual awareness and organisational readiness. Consumers should verify callers, avoid suspicious links and remain alert to scams. Organisations must adopt holistic security strategies that protect operational systems as well as software development and supply chains.

“Africa’s digital growth brings enormous opportunity,” he said, “but we must secure it properly, or attackers will continue to take advantage.”