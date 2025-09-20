AI Display Glasses Debut At Meta Connect 2025

At Meta Connect 2025, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the next wave of innovation in AI and wearables – bringing us closer to Meta’s vision for the future of AI glasses.

META CONNECT 2025 KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Glasses 🤝 AI It’s no secret that we’re working to bring personal superintelligence to everyone. And glasses are the ideal form factor to deliver it. It’s the only form factor that lets your AI see what you see, hear what you hear, and talk with you throughout the day. AI glasses can help improve your memory, heighten your senses, and help you communicate with others – all while staying fully present in the moment. With that in mind, introducing:

Meta’s New Wearables Lineup: Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses Meta’s first-ever AI display glasses offering a new way to see and interact with digital content in real time. Meta Neural Band An innovative EMG wristband with 18 hours of battery life and a comfortable, water-resistant form factor, it’s a true scientific breakthrough, letting you silently control your Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses with subtle hand gestures. Oakley Meta Vanguard Our second pair of Oakley-branded Performance AI glasses, following the launch of Oakley Meta HSTN this summer. Oakley Meta Vanguard combines classic Oakley style with the durability to withstand high-intensity sports and rugged outdoor adventures.



Next-Generation Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Building on the success of our previous models, the new Ray-Ban Meta glasses feature extended battery life, offering up to eight hours of mixed use, and 3K video recording – double the previous resolution.

In case you missed the keynote announcement, you can watch it here,

https://www.meta.com/connect/#ways-to-watch and/or read about the news here,

https://www.meta.com/blog/connect-2025-day-one-keynote-ai-glasses-ray-ban-display-neural-

band-metaverse-news/.