AI Chatbot Helps Strengthen Community Health Work in Malawi’s Dowa District

Community health workers have long played a critical role in delivering health services in Malawi, particularly in remote areas where access to clinics is limited. Despite their importance, many community volunteers receive minimal training and limited ongoing mentorship.

Recent advances in artificial intelligence are beginning to address this gap. Dimagi has developed an interactive chatbot powered by large language models and embedded within its CommCare application to support community volunteers in real time. The chatbot is available in both English and Chichewa, making it accessible to health workers operating at household level.

With support from Dimagi, PACHI is equipping community volunteers in Dowa district with digital skills that enable them to deliver health interventions independently. Volunteers use the CommCare app to guide household visits, learn at their own pace and earn incentives for verified service delivery.

PACHI has been running multiple cohorts in the district, supporting activities such as infant vaccine verification, household safety checks and early childhood development interventions.

A recent focus has been on educating pregnant women and caregivers of children aged 0 to 5 months about early childhood development. The CommCare chatbot has become a daily support tool, helping volunteers deliver ECD messages accurately and with greater confidence.

How the AI chatbot supports volunteers

The chatbot provides ongoing training and mentorship rather than simple question-and-answer support.

It presents realistic, scenario-based learning that reflects challenges volunteers may face in the field. These include questions around vaccine safety, responsive caregiving practices and mental health and emotional support for mothers and infants.

Volunteers can also consult the chatbot when uncertain about issues raised during household visits. The system offers guidance and practical tips, helping to strengthen confidence and problem-solving skills.

In addition, interactive quizzes reinforce knowledge and improve decision-making, allowing volunteers to better handle real-life situations in their communities.

Dimagi continues to expand digital solutions aimed at improving health service delivery. In Malawi, its partnership with PACHI is reshaping how community volunteers are trained and supported.

By combining AI-powered learning tools with community-based health work, the initiative is helping volunteers deliver more accurate and consistent health information to caregivers across Dowa district.