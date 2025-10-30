Africa’s Hotel Sector Leads the World in AI Adoption, New Study Reveals

Hotel chains in Africa and the Middle East are leading the world in AI adoption and integration, according to a new global study by h2c, commissioned by hotel technology provider Profitroom. The research reveals that while African hospitality businesses are embracing artificial intelligence at unprecedented rates, most lack the data infrastructure needed to maximise its potential.

The study of global hotel chains found that 57% of Middle East and African (MEA) hotel businesses have already integrated AI-driven features into their products and services, significantly outpacing Europe (30%), the Americas (30%), and Asia-Pacific (29%), and well above the global average of 35%.

“African hotels are demonstrating remarkable leadership in turning AI potential into business reality,” said Katarzyna Raiter-Łuksza, Director of Product at Profitroom. “What’s particularly striking is not just the adoption rate, but the confidence African hoteliers have in this technology compared to their global counterparts.”

Investment and Trust Outpace Global Averages

The research reveals MEA hotel chains are backing their AI ambitions with concrete investment. The study found that hotel chains in the Middle East and Africa are more likely to allocate dedicated AI budgets, while regions like the Americas and Europe trail behind.

This financial commitment from the region is matched by greater confidence in AI capabilities:

MEA hoteliers report the highest trust in AI at 7.1 out of 10, tied with Asia Pacific and above the global average of 6.6

They show the greatest comfort with AI-driven pricing (7.2/10, compared to just 6.2/10 in the Americas)

They have the lowest concerns about AI negatively impacting guest experience and personalised service (35% vs. global average of 50%)

MEA hotel chains anticipate faster digital marketing automation, with 59% expecting full automation by 2030, compared to just 37% in Europe

Data Silos Emerge as Critical Barrier

Despite this leadership position, the study highlights a significant threat to continued progress: 47% of MEA hotel chains report that departmental data silos are limiting their AI adoption, the highest percentage globally and well above Europe (28%).

This fragmentation occurs despite MEA respondents showing the highest expectations for AI-powered business intelligence, with 94% demanding real-time predictive analytics in their BI tools (global: 84%).

“African hotels have leapfrogged their competitors in embracing AI but now face the challenge of breaking down internal data barriers, and making sure platforms and systems are aligned” said Katarzyna Raiter-Łuksza. “The next frontier for African hospitality isn’t just about adopting more AI tools but creating unified data strategies that deliver consistent guest experiences and measurable business outcomes.”

Strategic Leadership Gap Remains Universal

While MEA leads in practical AI adoption, the region shares the global challenge of strategic leadership, with only 8% of hotel chains worldwide having a company-wide AI strategy.

Additional barriers to AI advancement highlighted in the study include:

62% of hotel chains globally cite lack of AI expertise

42% don’t track AI ROI measurements

58% express concerns about AI bias in guest suggestions

“What we’re seeing across Africa is an exciting readiness to embrace AI’s potential, combined with practical business sense about what technologies can deliver value today,” added Katarzyna Raiter-Łuksza. “Profitroom commissioned this research to help the industry understand both the opportunities and challenges of AI adoption, and we’re committed to helping our African partners maintain their leadership position.”

About the Study

The research was conducted by h2c, surveying 171 unique hotel chains across Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. Full methodology and additional findings are available here.