African Union Names Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed Champion for AI and Digital Health

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been appointed African Union Champion for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Health, in recognition of his leadership and Ethiopia’s expanding role in digital innovation and emerging technologies across the continent.

The African Union said in a message accompanying the appointment that Abiy’s advocacy has helped position AI as a key tool for sovereignty, efficiency and inclusive growth in Africa. “Your continued advocacy for strategic autonomy and technological empowerment will be instrumental in positioning the continent as a global leader in responsible and equitable AI adoption,” the AU said.

The appointment was announced by the Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia. It recognizes Ethiopia’s accelerating progress in digitization and AI under Abiy’s leadership, including the expansion of digital infrastructure, the rollout of e-government services and investments in innovation ecosystems.

The country has established an artificial intelligence institute and developed a national AI strategy. Plans are also underway to establish a dedicated AI university aimed at strengthening research capacity, talent development and continental collaboration in emerging technologies.