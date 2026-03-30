African Broadcast Newsrooms Embrace AI But Lack Policies to Govern It, Industry Forum Warns

Artificial intelligence is already reshaping broadcast newsrooms across Africa, but a critical gap in institutional policy and national regulation is threatening the credibility of the continent’s media landscape, senior editorial and technology leaders warned at an industry webinar last month.

The Broadcast Media Africa webinar, titled “Reworking Broadcast Newsroom Operations for the Age of AI” and held March 19, brought together leaders from the SABC, Associated Press, Arise News and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, among other organizations. The forum revealed a sector in active but uneven motion, with AI tools embedded in daily workflows despite a near-total absence of formal governance.

A dominant theme was the prevalence of what participants called “shadow tool” usage — AI adoption driven from the bottom up by individual journalists using personal tools for transcription, scriptwriting and visual editing, often without organizational oversight or enterprise-level agreements. Effort Magoso, director of news and current affairs at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, said this reliance on personal initiative rather than institutional policy leaves journalists to navigate complex tools without adequate guidance. Panelists identified an urgent need to move toward institutionally governed deployment and collaborative policy-making.

The rapid shift toward AI-driven production has also created a significant verification burden for editors, who must now audit machine-generated output for factual errors and a lack of local context. The challenge is particularly acute in Africa’s linguistically diverse markets, where global large language models often lack the nuance required for the continent’s regional languages and frequently misinterpret local accents.

Demola Ojo, editor at Arise News Digital, said current verification tools provide only probability scores rather than certainties, and cited instances where only physical reporter networks could definitively confirm the authenticity of viral videos. He also raised the emergence of deepfakes and what he described as the “Liar’s Dividend” — a phenomenon in which the existence of synthetic media technology allows public figures to plausibly deny the authenticity of real statements.

The forum also addressed the commercially significant question of data sovereignty and content ownership. Media leaders warned that feeding news archives into third-party AI systems without safeguards risks surrendering control over valuable strategic assets. Proposed countermeasures include establishing sandboxed experimentation environments, negotiating collective industry licensing deals and building internal data ecosystems to protect intellectual property from external scraping.

Abigail Javier, multimedia editor at Eyewitness News, said AI serves to assist and enhance rather than replace the human element in journalism. Participants agreed that while AI is a powerful tool for scalability, it cannot substitute for the institutional credibility built by established news brands. In an era of synthetic content, panelists said, trust and local context remain the only sustainable competitive advantages for broadcast organizations.