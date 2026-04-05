Abu Dhabi’s Presight signs AI deals with three African nations

Big data analytics and AI company Presight, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi technology group G42, has signed separate memoranda of understanding with the governments of Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon to support national digital transformation programs, extending the company’s African presence to at least 11 markets.

The agreements cover the design and deployment of AI-driven digital systems for public administration, financial transparency, cybersecurity and government service delivery.

In Côte d’Ivoire, two memoranda were signed with the Ministry of Digital Transition and Digitization and the Ministry of State, Public Services and Modernization of the Administration. The agreements aim to position the country as a regional hub for digital innovation and AI across West Africa.

The Burkina Faso partnership includes plans for an AI Expert Factory to train local engineers and the establishment of the Ouaga Granit Valley Centre, a national hub designed to accelerate the country’s AI startup ecosystem. The deal also covers cybersecurity frameworks and financial transparency systems.

In Gabon, the memorandum signed in February 2026 renews an existing agreement with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Innovation, maintaining continuity in an ongoing digital transformation program while extending the scope of AI-driven public service modernization.

Presight is also active across eight additional African markets including Angola, the Republic of Congo, Mauritius, Seychelles, Tanzania, The Gambia, Zambia and Uganda through partnerships, pilot projects and digital innovation programs.

The deals arrive as Africa attracts growing international AI investment. The African Development Bank Group and the United Nations Development Programme have jointly launched a $10 billion initiative to accelerate responsible AI adoption across the continent, and the UAE separately committed $1 billion in 2025 through its AI for Development initiative targeting African AI projects.

Presight reported full-year 2025 revenue of 3.03 billion UAE dirhams ($825 million), up 36.9% year-on-year, with international revenue surging 130% to 1.17 billion dirhams — rising from 23% to 38.5% of total revenue in a single year. The company has secured 3.4 billion dirhams in new orders and is targeting 20-25% annual revenue growth through 2029, with emerging markets identified as the primary driver of expansion.