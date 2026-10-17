Zambia Pilots AI Career Guidance Platform to Link Vocational Training With Jobs

Zambia’s Ministry of Technology and Science is piloting Njila.ai, an AI-powered career guidance platform. It is designed to help young people identify their skills, explore career options and prepare for work.

The platform was presented to World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde. Students from Evelyn Hone College demonstrated how it supports career planning under the Skills Training for Results and Industry-Valued Employment (STRIVE) Project.

The pilot runs within Zambia’s Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training (TEVET) system. It aims to strengthen the link between training and labour-market needs. Students use it to:

assess their skills

identify suitable occupations

understand what employers require

explore further training or job openings

Njila.ai is also meant to give training institutions insight into shifting labour-market demand, so they can adjust curricula to match what employers need. Priority sectors include mining, agribusiness, tourism, energy and technology.

Brilliant Habeenzu is permanent secretary at the Ministry of Technology and Science. He said the initiative aims to increase the number of young Zambians entering productive work with skills that match the country’s economic needs. He said wider access to training must come with stronger pathways into jobs.

Habeenzu said Njila.ai’s success should be judged by how far it narrows the gap between education and employment, not by the technology itself. He added that student feedback will help refine the pilot before any wider rollout.

The ministry said the Njila pilot is expected to reach more than 17,000 young people. It runs alongside the wider STRIVE Project, which targets:

more than 35,000 young people in advanced TEVET programmes

another 150,000 through trades and short courses

STRIVE aims to address shortages of mid-level technicians across key sectors.

Speaking for Evelyn Hone College students, Mercy Maonde said the platform helps students better understand job opportunities, employer expectations and career planning. She described Njila as a tool that could build confidence and give young people clearer direction as they enter the workforce.

Originally published by TechAfrica News.