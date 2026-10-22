Vodacom and Bowmans Call for African-Shaped, Phased Approach to AI Regulation

Vodacom Group and law firm Bowmans have published a policy paper arguing that African AI regulation should be built around the continent’s own economic and social conditions rather than imported wholesale from elsewhere — and introduced in phases as institutional capacity grows.

The paper, Governing Artificial Intelligence in Africa: A Principles-based Framework for Responsible Regulation, says AI is being deployed across Africa faster than some countries can put frameworks in place to manage its risks.

It acknowledges that international approaches offer useful lessons, but argues that African countries should take a more active role in shaping rules that fit local opportunities and constraints.

The scale of the gap

The paper puts AI’s potential contribution to Africa’s economy at as much as $1.5 trillion by 2030, if the continent captures 10% of the global AI market. Yet Africa accounts for less than 1% of global data-centre capacity while being home to nearly 20% of the world’s population.

Rights first, then local realities

The proposed framework grounds governance in the protection of human rights, fundamental freedoms and human dignity across the AI lifecycle, alongside transparency, accountability, human oversight, fairness, privacy, security and proportionality.

It also argues that rules must account for infrastructure constraints, uneven digital literacy, language diversity, informal economies and unequal access to technology — factors the authors say are critical to building public trust.

“Africa must have a meaningful voice in shaping the rules that will govern its AI future,” said Ayman Essam, Vodacom Group’s chief external affairs officer, noting that the continent already has more than 5,900 companies declaring an AI specialism. “Protection must be balanced with innovation, and regulatory approaches should evolve alongside institutional capacity and technological development. A phased approach can help create certainty and safeguards while enabling innovation that supports economic and social progress.”

Fewer, shared rules

The paper calls for closer alignment between African countries to reduce regulatory fragmentation. Common principles, terminology and risk classifications would give organisations operating in several markets more certainty, while leaving individual countries room to address local circumstances. Regional economic communities, it argues, could advance interoperable systems, cross-border data flows and integrated digital markets.

“Africa has an opportunity to develop regulatory approaches that draw on global best practice while remaining firmly rooted in local legal, economic and social realities,” said Kate Paterson, a partner at Bowmans. “Greater coordination among African countries can help create trusted environments for innovation, investment and the responsible use of AI.”

The authors also stress collaboration between governments, regulators, industry and civil society, with the private sector supplying implementation expertise and public institutions providing oversight and accountability.