Two in Three Learners Use AI Chatbots to Prepare for Exams, Oxford Survey Finds – But South Africa Has the Widest Device Gap

Two-thirds of school learners surveyed across four countries use AI chatbots to prepare for exams, according to an Oxford University Press report — published as hundreds of thousands of South African matriculants sit their final National Senior Certificate papers.

But the same report finds South African learners are the most likely of the four to lack access to a digital device.

The Digital Learning: Insights from the Classroom report surveyed learners and teachers in South Africa, Brazil, the UK and Hong Kong. Across all four, 66% of learners said they used AI chatbots for exam preparation, treating them as an interactive study aid and a stand-in when a teacher isn’t available.

Revision yes, copying no

Most learners considered it fair to use chatbots for revision, planning and generating ideas — but not to do the work itself.

“People aren’t retaining the information if they’re just copying and pasting it kind of defeats the point of learning,” one learner said.

Teachers and learners agreed AI would remain part of education, making it essential to learn to use it well. “No matter what we think about AI, it’s going to be there, so they need to be able to use it properly,” one teacher said.

Teachers use it more

Teachers are heavier users than learners. Across the four countries, 82% use AI chatbots for research, 74% to create resources, 66% for administration and 56% for marking. Only 3% said they never use AI chatbots in their work.

South Africa’s access gap

South African teachers are well equipped: 91% of those surveyed have laptops and 67% have work smartphones. Learners are not.

“Broken down by country, 18% of students we surveyed in South Africa report having access to no digital devices in at least one setting,” the report said — against 13% in the UK, 4% in Brazil and none in Hong Kong.

Even so, most South African learners reported high levels of digital use in their day-to-day learning.

Free tools, high stakes

Free assistants such as Google Gemini and ChatGPT are available through apps and browsers, while Meta’s chatbots on WhatsApp and Facebook use less data — a consideration for learners on limited mobile budgets.

The 2026 NSC exams began on 13 October and end on 26 November. The Department of Basic Education describes them as “a gateway to further education, skills development, and an opportunity for learners to gain access to the economy and live lives of dignity.”

Based on reporting by MyBroadband.