The Future of Medicine: Why AI and Robotics Must Keep Humans at the Center

Artificial intelligence and robotics are rapidly moving beyond the operating room, reshaping how healthcare is delivered, patients recover, and physicians are trained. But according to Dr. Reza Sadeghian, AI Strategist, Clinical Advisor and Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies, the future of medical innovation will depend not simply on how intelligent technology becomes, but on how thoughtfully it is integrated into patient care.

“AI gives robotics greater intelligence, but healthcare must give it a clinically meaningful purpose,” he says.

That distinction is already becoming evident across healthcare. AI-powered robotics can support rehabilitation by measuring movement and adapting therapy to a patient’s progress, while autonomous systems can transport medications, supplies, and laboratory specimens. Advances in smart prosthetics, exoskeletons, remote monitoring, elder care, and home-based healthcare are also creating new possibilities.

The greatest opportunity, Dr. Reza believes, lies in connecting these technologies with clinical data to make care more responsive and personalized. Yet technology should complement, not replace the expertise of physicians.

“The best model is collaborative intelligence,” he explains. AI can assist with pattern recognition, continuous monitoring, information retrieval, and repetitive tasks, while physicians remain responsible for interpretation, communication, clinical judgment, and the final decision.

This human-centered approach is particularly important as healthcare systems adopt increasingly sophisticated technologies. Future physicians will need more than medical knowledge. They will need AI literacy, critical-appraisal skills, data and workflow awareness, and the ability to recognize when technology may be wrong or operating outside its intended context.

“Cool technology should enable warm hands,” says Dr. Reza. “AI should reduce the mechanical burden of medicine so clinicians can devote more attention to listening, reasoning, and caring.”

Preparing doctors for that future requires medical education to evolve alongside healthcare itself. At St. George’s University (SGU), students develop clinical reasoning, communication, examination, procedural, and teamwork skills through simulation and practical clinical training. SGU’s Simulation Program has received full accreditation through December 31, 2030, covering teaching and education as well as assessment.

SGU also provides students with exposure to diverse healthcare environments through its international clinical-training network, with more than 75 affiliated hospitals and health systems across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This global perspective can help future physicians understand how technology, healthcare delivery, and patient needs intersect across different systems and populations.

For Dr. Reza, simulation could become particularly valuable in preparing students to work responsibly with AI. Students could assess an AI-generated recommendation, identify potential gaps or errors, and determine whether it is clinically appropriate, while learning when human judgment must override technology.

That preparation will require collaboration across disciplines. Physicians, engineers, AI specialists, data scientists, human-factors experts, ethicists, and patients each bring perspectives that are essential to developing technology that solves genuine healthcare problems.

The next decade will bring significant opportunities, from expanding rehabilitation and independent living to supporting underserved communities and bringing more care into the home. But these advances will also raise questions around safety, cybersecurity, privacy, accountability, cost, equity, and evidence.

For Dr. Reza, the measure of progress is therefore not how much technology healthcare can adopt, but how effectively it can improve care.

For more information on the programs and tracks available through SGU School of Medicine, visit SGU’s website.