Meta to Acquire AI Firm Manus in Deal Aimed at Expanding Autonomous Agents

Meta Platforms said it is acquiring Manus, a Chinese-founded artificial intelligence company, as it looks to strengthen its AI capabilities and accelerate development of so-called autonomous agents.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but analysts cited by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal estimated the deal could be worth more than $2 billion.

Meta said the acquisition would enhance its AI offerings by enabling broader access to agents, tools designed to carry out complex tasks with limited user input, such as planning trips or creating presentations.

“Manus’s exceptional talent will join Meta’s team to deliver general-purpose agents across our consumer and business products, including Meta AI,” the company said in a blog post.

Barton Crockett, an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, told Reuters the deal was a natural fit for Meta and aligned with Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of personal AI built around agent-based systems.

Manus is now based in Singapore after relocating from China. The company has positioned itself as distinct from other AI developers by promoting what it describes as a “truly autonomous” agent. Unlike many chatbots that require repeated prompts, Manus says its technology can plan, execute and complete tasks independently based on user instructions.

The company has said its mission is to extend human capability through general-purpose agents that support, rather than replace, human work.

Manus Chief Executive Officer Xiao Hong said the acquisition validated the company’s approach. “Joining Meta allows us to build on a stronger, more sustainable foundation without changing how Manus works or how decisions are made,” he said in a blog post.

He added that Manus would continue to develop its product and serve its existing user base.

Meta said it plans to continue operating and selling Manus’s AI service following the acquisition.

The deal marks another major move by the Silicon Valley company to expand its footprint in artificial intelligence through acquisitions and strategic investments. In June, Meta spent $14 billion to acquire a 49% stake in Scale AI and brought its chief executive into a senior role overseeing Meta’s AI development.

The company has also increased overall spending on AI and has reportedly recruited talent from competitors, including OpenAI, as it intensifies its push to compete in the rapidly evolving AI market.