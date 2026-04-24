From Storytelling to Systems: Why CRAFT Signals Africa’s Next Creative Leap

In our previous piece, we explored how smartphones and AI are reshaping Africa’s creative Future, amplifying underrepresented voices, and opening pathways into the global creative economy.

But accessibility was only the beginning.

Today, the conversation is shifting from who can create to how creation itself is evolving. And that shift is exactly what CRAFT represents.

CRAFT is more than an event, it is a convergence point where creators, technologists, and cultural leaders come together to explore the intersection of storytelling, artificial intelligence, and creative production. In partnership with Zeleman, and the Institute for African Future, with SmartPhilm’s film festival embedded within its programming, CRAFT signals a new phase in Africa’s creative evolution: one that moves beyond reacting to global trends and instead actively shapes them, one story and innovation at a time.

At its core, CRAFT recognizes a fundamental truth, AI is not replacing creativity; it is redefining the tools, workflows, and possibilities around it.

Across the continent, we are already seeing this shift take hold. Creators are using AI to enhance editing, generate visuals, translate stories across languages, and experiment with entirely new formats. What once required large budgets and infrastructure can now be initiated with a smartphone and a set of intelligent tools.

But with this acceleration comes responsibility.

As AI becomes embedded in the creative process, questions around authorship, ethics, environmental impact, and cultural ownership become more urgent. Who controls the narrative? Whose data is being used? And how do we ensure that African stories are not only told—but owned and monetized by the communities they come from?

CRAFT creates space for these conversations.

Through screenings, discussions, and showcases including the SmartPhilm Festival component, it highlights work that sits at this intersection: stories that are not only innovative in form, but grounded in real social and environmental contexts. From climate resilience to identity, migration, and urban change, these narratives reflect both the challenges and possibilities shaping the continent today.

Importantly, CRAFT also signals a shift toward creative infrastructure. It is not just about showcasing talent, but about building ecosystems where creators can learn, collaborate, and access opportunities that translate into sustainable income.

Because the future of Africa’s creative economy will not be defined by tools alone.

It will be defined by how effectively we connect creativity to economic pathways, how we protect the integrity of our stories, and how we position African creators not just as participants but as leaders in a rapidly evolving global industry.

CRAFT is one step in that direction.

And if the first wave of smartphone filmmaking was about access, this next phase is about how we use technology not just to create more, but to create meaningfully, responsibly, and at scale.

The tools are here. The talent has always been here.

Now, the question is how we build what comes next.We invite you to join us in Addis Ababa for this moment of connection and creativity. If you’re unable to attend in person, you can still experience the work. Visit the SmartPhilm YouTube channel to watch the standout films from previous festivals, and witness how the next generation of storytellers are redefining what’s possible.