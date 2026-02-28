Angola Flying Labs Launches to Bring Drone and AI Solutions to Local Communities

Angola Flying Labs has officially launched with a mission to deploy emerging technologies — including drones, robotics and artificial intelligence — to address some of the country’s most pressing challenges in agriculture, mapping and STEM education.

The initiative is led by Hermenegildo Sebastião of Dronesig, a Angolan drone and AI startup. Angola Flying Labs joins the Global Flying Labs Network, which connects technology-focused organizations working on applied solutions in communities around the world.

A central focus of the new organization is youth empowerment. Before its official launch, the team had already delivered training courses in drone education, robotics and artificial intelligence, reaching thousands of students across the country. Its Youth and STEM programs are designed to build critical thinking skills and equip young people with the knowledge and tools needed to engage in fields that will shape their future livelihoods.

Beyond education, Angola Flying Labs provides impact assessments and advisory services to local clients and stakeholders, helping them identify and integrate appropriate drone and robotics solutions into their workflows.

Looking ahead, the organization plans to carry out pilot projects and research using drones in agriculture, education and public health, conduct hands-on training for professionals across various sectors, and advocate for policies and regulatory frameworks to support responsible drone and AI use in Angola.

The team said its broader goal is to build a self-sustaining ecosystem of experts capable of deploying drone technology responsibly throughout the country, describing the formal launch as only the first step in that effort.