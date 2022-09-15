Zweli Mkhize For ANC President?

ANC NEC member, Zweli Mkhize, says he will accept nomination to run for the party’s presidency if nominated.
The embattled former Health Minister spoke to the media shortly after addressing the Victoria Mxenge Memorial Lecture in eThekwini.
The ANC will hold its National Elective Conference in December.
More Stories
Local Communities Play Their Part To Achieve A World Without Waste
South Africa Announces 4 Day Week Pilot
SARB Set To Hike Repo Rate
End Of The COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Is In Sight’ – WHO
Panel To probe Phala Phala Allegations Against Ramaphosa
Cape Town Introduces New Traffic Law To Destroy Impounded Vehicles
How Tech Can Make Travel Easy
Top Supplements SA Moms are Giving Kids To Boost Immunity
Eskom Increases Load-Shedding As Three Units Trip At One Station
Boeing Forecasts Demand for 1,010 New Airplanes In Africa
Ukraine Says It Pushed Back Russian Forces And Reclaimed Some Territory
Sahpra Confirms Second Death Linked To COVID-19 Vaccine