Zweli Mkhize For ANC President?

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize speaks at an inter-ministerial briefing in Pretoria on the coronavirus situation in South Africa on 9 March 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

6 hours ago 1 min read

ANC NEC member, Zweli Mkhize, says he will accept nomination to run for the party’s presidency if nominated.

The embattled former Health Minister spoke to the media shortly after addressing the Victoria Mxenge Memorial Lecture in eThekwini.

The ANC will hold its National Elective Conference in December.

