Zuma’s Medical Care In Russia Unrelated To ConCourt Ruling – JZ Foundation

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has dismissed allegations that the former president left the country due to the Constitutional Court’s latest ruling.

Zuma is currently receiving medical attention in Russia, with no indication of when he will return.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling on his release on medical parole.

The foundation said Zuma left the country for Russia last week, before the ruling was made.

“President Zuma is not a sangoma. He would not have known last week already that there would be this kind of judgement,” said the foundation’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi.